UAE weather update: 18.9°C in Ras Al Khaimah, dust and rain expected

The NCM warns of convective clouds, stronger winds and rough seas

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology reported that the lowest temperature in the UAE on Saturday morning was 18.9°C, recorded at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah at 7am local time. Meanwhile, the highest temperature was 42.1°C, registered in Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhafra region) at 1:45pm.

Forecasters said Saturday night will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over the eastern areas that may turn convective by the afternoon. Humidity is expected to rise overnight and into Sunday morning, particularly in some western regions.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally fresh, stirring up dust. Seas will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Sunday forecast

Looking ahead to Sunday, skies are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially over the east and south, with a chance of rainfall due to convective cloud activity. Temperatures will increase across western areas.

Southeasterly to northeasterly winds are forecast at 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times, which may cause blowing dust and sand. Seas will be slight to moderate, turning rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Huda Ata
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
