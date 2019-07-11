The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 47 °C

A man shields himself from the sun while taking a walk in Dubai. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents have a pleasant weather today as temperatures dip on Thursday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather forecast today is fair in general and partly cloudy Eastward by afternoon.

Winds will be light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly, with a speed of 16 – 26 km/hour, reaching 36 km/hour in the internal areas.

The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be slight to moderate, so you will enjoy smooth sailing throughout the day.

Current temperature in Dubai is 36 °C.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 47 °C. And, the lowest will be between 26 and 31 °C.