The weather is partially cloudy and windy, seas are moderate

Dubai: If you’re going outdoors today, do so with caution.

According to the daily weather forecast, Friday is going to be hazy in some parts of the UAE.

Hazy conditions tend to be dangerous for drivers as visibility is poor.

Strong winds will below at a speed of 18 to 30 km/h and can go up to 40km/h.

In such conditions, if you’re prone to allergies, then we advise you to wear a face mask or cover your face while outdoors to avoid any irritants.

The National Centre of Metrology has predicted conditions to be cloudy at times, while seas will be moderate.

Temperatures in general will be between 40°C to 45°C so it is going to be hot during the day.

Humidity levels will be between 60 per cent to 70 per cent.

If you’re planning you’re weekend then according to the weather forecast temperatures will increase by Saturday.