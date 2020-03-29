Rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning over parts of the UAE

Image Credit: Gulf News reader

UAE weather: UAE residents can expect thunderstorms over some parts of the country, on Sunday, March 29.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, residents can expect scattered rain that will be accompanied by thunder and lightening.

According to reports, it rained in parts of Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah early this morning.

Strong winds will also be blowing over some parts of the country. These winds can carry dust with it, hampering visibility. The NCM issued a yellow warning to alert residents.