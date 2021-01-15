Heading outdoors this morning? Beware of thick fog till 9:30am in some parts of Abu Dhabi today morning.
The UAE’s weather bureau has warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over some internal areas until 09:30 am,” today.
Dense fog has even caused Abu Dhabi police to announce reduction of speed limit to 80km/hr on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road, Dubai-Al Ain road and Sweihan- Al Hayer road.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be clear to partly cloudy at times. Moderate temperature during daytime and cold by night, over the internal and mountains areas.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 4.5°C in Barakah in Abu Dhabi at 7.30 am.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 22 and 26°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 5-12°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 20-24°C, and 11-16°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 10 – 20km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.”
The NCM also said that the relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be high at 75-95 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55-75 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM added.