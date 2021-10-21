Dubai: Thick fog was reported in most parts of Abu Dhabi, as the National Center of Meteorology shared a yellow weather alert, warning of fog and reduced visibility on the roads till 9am.
Across the UAE, sunny to partly cloudy weather will continue during the day, according to the NCM.
Temperatures across the country see a gradual decrease. In coastal areas, including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 33-36°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 37-39°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 22-26°C.
Expect a slight breeze through the day. The NCM in the daily weather forecast predicted: "Light to moderate winds will cause dust to blow at times."
Fog on Saturday morning
The NCM added that relative humidity is expected to hit 90 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
"Humid by night and Friday morning with probability of fog or mist formation over some Eastern internal areas."
The sea will be moderate becoming rough by noon in the Arabian Gulf, and relatively calm in the Oman Sea.