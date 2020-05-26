Image Credit: Gulf News / Jay Hilotin

UAE residents can expect an inclement weather today. There is a chance of some rainfall, thus motorists are urged to drive slowly and carefully as the roads will be slippery due to rain.

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy. There is a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastwards by afternoon, extending to some internal areas, maybe associated with some rainfall. The NCM has reported yesterday that there was a heavy rain over Sweihan area and other parts of Al Ain.

A heavy rain over Sweihan area in Al Ain

It is humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas.

We can expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand during daytime, with a speed of 20 – 35 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 40 °C.