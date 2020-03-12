Maximum temperatures in the country will be 27-31°C in internal areas, 26-30 °C in coast

Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Stock Image

Dubai: UAE will see mostly sunny and partly cloudy weather again today. However, the National Center of Meteorology has confirmed that temperatures tend to increase gradually today.

Maximum temperatures in the country will be 27-31°C in internal areas, 26-30 °C in coastal areas, and in mountainous areas temperatures will continue to reach a maximum of 16-20 °C.

Fog was reported in some parts of Abu Dhabi in the early hours. A yellow warning for low visibility has been issued in the emirate till 8:00am.

With no weather warnings for the rest of the day, pleasant weather is expected. A light breeze is expected across the country at the speed of 18-25km/hr going up to a maximum of 34-35km/hr.

The NCM has added that the weather will get "humid by night and on Friday morning over some coastal areas". Relative humidity across the country will be between 15 - 20 per cent going up to 70-80 per cent in the internal and mountainous regions, and 25-40 per cent going up to 90 per cent in the coastal areas. This may cause fog formation at night and in the early morning hours.

The sea will be slight to moderate along the UAE's coastline, in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Weekend weather