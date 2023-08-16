Dubai: UAE residents can expect warm temperatures with rain expected in some parts of the country on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny and partly cloudy. Rain-bearing clouds are expected to appear over the eastern region, in Fujairah, extending over some internal and southern areas. Showers are expected in parts of Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially as cloud activity increases, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 49°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 24°C. Dubai is currently at 37°C with mostly sunny skies.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.