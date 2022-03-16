Dubai: UAE will see a significant drop in temperatures on Thursday, after temperatures peaked to 40.5°C on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) and UAE barq, a significant drop in temperature ranging from 10 to 15 °C is expected on Thursday.
From March 16 to 19, strong fresh winds over the sea will also cause turbulent sea waves and dusty weather conditions.
Speaking to Gulf News, Dr. Ahmed Habib, a National Centre of Meteorology official, explained that the change of weather began on Wednesday evening.
Dr. Habib said: "The weather will be affected by the extension of low pressure coming from the north west Mediterranean. It will move from the west to east.
"The country will be affected by northwesterly winds associated with low pressure. Cold air mass in the northern parts of Saudi Arabia will be moving south towards the UAE. This will cause the dip in temperatures," Dr. Habib added.
Dusty weather will cause poor visibility at times in some parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai from March 16-19, he warned.