It’s going to be humid by night till Sunday morning over some internal areas

A view of the Dubai beach. The weather condition on Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy in general. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE residents will experience a pleasant weather on Saturday as the temperatures are falling down to 21 °C in the country's mountains.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather condition will be fair to partly cloudy in general.

It’s going to be humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas. Winds will be moderate Northwesterly, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr.

Current temperature in Dubai is 32 °C. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 31 and 36 °C. And, the lowest will be between 21 and 26 °C.