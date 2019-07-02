File picture: The relative humidity is said to increase, especially during night time due to which there is a possibility of misty conditions. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: A sigh of relief for UAE residents as temperature is expected to slightly decrease today, July 2.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the skies will be looking generally clear to partly cloudy in the UAE.

The maximum recorded temperature is expected to range from 40- 42°C, whereas the minimum is expected to be between 26 – 31 °C throughout the emirates.

The relative humidity is said to increase, especially during night time due to which there is a possibility of misty conditions, the weather bureau has warned.

Fog and mist can hinder visibility on the road, drivers are urged to take necessary precautions.

Throughout the day, light to moderate amount of winds are also expected to repeatedly blow at a speed of 20-30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.