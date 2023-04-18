Dubai: It’s sunny to partly cloudy in Dubai and Sharjah, but raining in some parts of Abu Dhabi. The weather bureau has reported light to moderate rainfall over Um Azimul, Al Dhafrah region, Abu Dhabi in the early morning today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be partly cloudy and cloudy at times especially Western and Southern areas with a chance of light rainfall. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas. Temperature tend to gradually increase.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 31 and 35°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 25 to 29°C in the coastal areas and islands and 20 to 25°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 11.3°C in Jain Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 3.15am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 35.5°C in Kalba, Sharjah at 1.30pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds and freshening at times in the Northwesterly to Southwesterly direction at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.