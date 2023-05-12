Dubai: UAE residents can expect plenty of sunshine today across the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 41 and 45°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 37 to 41°C in the coastal areas and islands and 27 to 32°C over the mountains.
Yesterday's highest temperature was recorded at 42.3°C in Al Jazeera in Al Dhafra region at 2.45pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds in the Southwest to Northwest direction at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.