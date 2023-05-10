Dubai: Summer is officially here. The Met Office has said that the maximum temperature in the country will reach 45°C today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 40 and 45°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 35 to 41°C in the coastal areas and islands and 30 to 35°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 17.8°C in Ashaab, Al Ain at 5.30am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 44.9°C in Bada Dafas in Al Dhagra region at 2pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime. Winds in the Southeast to Northwest direction will be at a speed of 10 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.