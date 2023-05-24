Dubai: UAE residents can expect sunny to partly cloudy skies across the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy and clouds will appear eastward and southward may be convective by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 39 and 44°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 37 to 42°C in the coastal areas and islands and 28 to 34°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 21°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 5.15am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 43.8°C in Bada Dafas in Al Dhafra region at 1.15pm.
We can expect light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust with a speed 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.