Dubai: Today’s weather will be sunny and partly cloudy in the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it is going to be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times especially Eastward. It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 35 and 39°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 32 to 36°C in the coastal areas and islands and 25 to 31°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 18°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 3.30pm.
While the maximum temperature was recorded at 18.7 in Tawiyen in Fujairah at 13.45pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.