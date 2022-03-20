Heading to the beach? Be careful it won't be a smooth sailing as the sea will be rough today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) today’s weather will be sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas. Temperatures tend to gradually increase.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 26 and 30°C. And, the lowest will be between 12 and 17°C. Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 31.3°C in Kalba in Sharjah at 2.15pm local time.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 8.8°C in Al Jazeera B.G. in Al Dhafra region at 6.45am UAE local time.
It is going to be humid by night and Monday morning with fog and mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow Northwesterly to Southeasterly, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
We can expect some light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially over the sea during daytime.
Be careful if you are going to the beach as the sea will be rough becoming moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman Sea.