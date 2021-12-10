It’s a good time for families to spend their weekend outdoors at the park or beach as the UAE will have sunny weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy in general. Low clouds will increase Westward, especially over island and sea.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 and 29 °C. And, the lowest will be between 12 and 15 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 32.1 °C in Al Dhaid (Sharjah) at 1.15pm UAE local time.
Humidity levels will increase by night and Saturday morning with a chance of mist formation over some internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 30 Km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.