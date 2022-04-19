Dubai: UAE residents can expect clear skies today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be sunny in general. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of mist formation over some coastal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 33 and 38°C. And, the lowest will be between 18 and 23°C. It will be 30 – 36 °C in the coastal and islands while 28-34°C at the mountains. Yesterday's maximum temperature was recorded at 37.5°C in Um Azimul in Al Ain at 2.45pm.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 43.4°C in Um Azimul in Al Ain at 3pm.
The lowest temperature was recorded at 10.6°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 6.15am.
It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of mist formation over some coastal areas. The maximum humidity level is expected at 55-75 per cent in the internal regions.
Expect some light to moderate winds, freshening at times. Winds in direction of Southeasterly to Northwesterly will be at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be moderate to relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.