UAE residents can expect sunny and partly cloudy weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime. Some clouds will appear over the mountains Eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 39 and 43 °C. And, the lowest will be between 24 and 29 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 43.4 °C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 14.00 UAE local time.
Humidity levels will increase by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal Northern areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is relatively calm to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and relatively calm in Oman Sea.