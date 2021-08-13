Planning to go outdoors this weekend? Don’t forget to carry an umbrella and apply sunscreen as it is sunny and hazy weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) will be sunny to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime.
Low clouds are expeted to appear over the Eastern coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds formation by afternoon eastward.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 45 and 49 °C. And, the lowest will be between 28 and 33 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 50.8 °C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 14.30 UAE local time
It is going to be Humid by night and Saturday morning over coastal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.