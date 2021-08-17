UAE residents can expect sunny and hazy weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime.
We can expect low clouds to appear over the East coast by morning. There is a chance of convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon, which might cause rain in Fujairah and surrounding regions.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44 and 48 °C. And, the lowest will be between 27 and 31 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 48 °C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 15.00 UAE local time.
The weather bureau has reported that temperatures tend to decrease over some areas. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds. There is a chance of dust and sand due to freshening winds at times, reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.