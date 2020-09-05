Weather will be mostly sunny across the UAE today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, some places will see “partly cloudy [skies] with a chance of some convective clouds formation over eastern areas in the morning, and may be associated with some rainfall.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 27-31°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-43°C, and 30-35°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 38 km/hr.”
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning, especially over western coastal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be at 50-60 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.