Dubai: UAE residents are expected to experience strong winds with dusty skies and “very rough” conditions at sea on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny, getting hazy at times during the daytime over some areas.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility. Dusty conditions are especially expected in the west of the country, such as Abu Dhabi.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting to 41°C.
Dubai is currently at 26°C with mostly sunny skies.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be “rough to very rough” especially westwards in the UAE, in Abu Dhabi, the NCM has warned residents. The Oman Sea is also expected to be moderately calm to rough.