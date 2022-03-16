Dubai: After crossing 40°C on Tuesday, maximum temperatures across the UAE will see a slight dip today, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
Today, maximum temperature in the coastal parts of the country is expected to be between 33-37°C. In internal areas, temperature highs will be between 34-38°C, and 22-28°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM said that sunny to partly cloudy will be seen across the country today.
Light to moderate winds will become strong by afternoon, especially over the sea.
This will cause blowing sand and suspended dust, reducing horizontal visibility over some exposed areas, especially in Abu Dhabi and some parts of Dubai.
Similarly, the sea in the Arabian Gulf will be moderately turbulent, becoming rough by afternoon and very rough by night and Thursday morning. Moderate weather conditions are expected over the Oman Sea, off the UAE's coastline.
Humid is expected to increase tonight and on Thursday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some eastern internal areas, the NCM added.