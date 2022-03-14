Dubai: UAE will see a significant drop in temperatures on Thursday, after temperatures peaked to 40°C over the weekend.
Speaking to Gulf News, Dr. Ahmed Habib, a National Centre of Meteorology official, said that the change of weather will begin on Wednesday evening.
Explaining the pattern, Dr. Habib said: "The weather will be affected by the extension of low pressure coming from the north west Mediterranean. It will move from the west to east.
"The country will be affected by northwesterly winds associated with low pressure. Cold air mass in the northern parts of Saudi Arabia will be moving south towards the UAE. This will cause the dip in temperatures."
He added: "The northwesterly winds will start on Wednesday evening in the northwestern parts of the country and gradually affect the entire country by Thursday morning."
According to Dr. Habib, the temperature will drop by about 10 to 15°C. For instance, Abu Dhabi recorded a maximum temperature of 38-39°C, this will reach 26°C.
Winds will be strong at times over the sea, causing rough to very rough conditions over the sea on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Dusty weather will cause poor visibility in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.