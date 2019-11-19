The NCM has issued yellow and red warning due to unstable weather in the next few days

Rain and streams pour down Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah Image Credit: NCM

As predicted, rain has hit parts of the UAE today, like Ras Al Khaimah, and there is more in store for residents this week.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) shared videos of heavy rain at Jebel Jais today afternoon. The rain led to streams pouring down the mountain.

Cloudy activity in the eastern parts of the country like Fujairah and Khor Fakkan is especially prevalent.

Currently, convective clouds associated with rain are in the skies across the emirates. The NCM has issued a yellow warning for residents along the coastal areas of the UAE. The warning asks residents to “be aware” and “be on the lookout when going outdoors”.

Clouds associated with rain across the UAE Image Credit: NCM.ae

A red warning has also been issued because of unstable conditions at the Arabian Sea and near the islands on the west coast near Abu Dhabi.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, unstable weather will continue over the country, with cloudy skies. Scattered rainfall with varying intensities is expected across the UAE with thunder and lightning at times and a decrease in temperatures.

Moderate to strong winds are also expected to blow at a speed of 30 – 45 km/h, reaching 70 km/hr at times, causing blowing dust and sand over exposed areas with poor to very poor horizontal visibility.

Drivers and those planning to go outdoors must take necessary precautions.