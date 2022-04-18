Dubai: The UAE will see a slight drop in temperatures. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), after temperature peaked to 45°C last week, today the maximum temperature is expected to reach 35-37°C.
On Monday morning, the NCM issued an orange and yellow alert warning of rough conditions over the Arabian Sea till 2.30pm.
"Fresh Northwesterly winds and strong at times, reaching 50 km/h, with rough to very rough sea with wave height reaching 9 feet at times in Arabian Gulf," the NCM alerted.
Moderate winds over the sea will cause blowing dust and sand at times during the day today.
The NCM said: "The weather will be sunny in general and partly cloudy and dusty at times over some areas, with another slight decrease in temperature."
Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 30-35°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 33-37°C, and 28-33°C in the mountainous regions.