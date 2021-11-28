Clouds to form over eastern and northern parts of the UAE, chance of rain says NCM

Dubai: The UAE's National Center of Meteorology has said that the eastern and northern parts of the country will experience cloudy and unstable weather this week.

On Sunday evening, the NCM issued a yellow weather alert, cautioning of rough waves, of four to six feet height, in the Arabian Sea.

According to the NCM: "The country is under the influence of an extension of low pressure from the east, associated with humid eastern winds, with extension of an upper air low pressure from the north, accompanied by a cold air mass. Due to the presence of the eastern mountains, clouds will form over the east and north, extending to the sea and some coastal areas and islands."

The Emirate of Fujairah and surrounding areas are likely to receive scattered rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

"The upper air low pressure will deepen over the country on Monday and Tuesday, increasing the amount of clouds over some areas, especially the eastern and northern regions, extending to the sea and some coastal areas and islands, associated with rainfall."

On Wednesday, the impact of the low pressure over the country will recede.

"The amount of clouds will decrease, with the continuation of low clouds appearing over some eastern and coastal areas and islands, with the probability of light rain during the daytime. The weather will become partly cloudy in the evening," the NCM said.

Temperature will see a decrease. The formation of convective clouds over the sea will cause light to moderate winds through the day.

The sea will be rough at times especially westward, along with convective clouds in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

On Thursday, the low pressure will move towards the east, away from the country, causing the weather to become stable. It will be pleasant and partly cloudy during the day and humid at night and early morning on the following day, with a probability of fog or mist formation.