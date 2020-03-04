Dusty conditions in Dubai. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

UAE weather: Residents can expect a slight drop in temperatures on Wednesday, March 4, with dusty conditions predicted for the day.

The National Center of Meteorology stated that in general, the day is going to be partly cloudy. Rough sea conditions are predicted and the NCM issued a yellow warning for residents to stay alert for strong winds and waves.

There have been reports of fog formation in the mornings this week so if you’re heading outdoors or if you’re driving, we advise residents to take precautions and stay alert.