Due to the high humidity foggy conditions are expected at night and early morning Tuesday

Dubai: Living in Umm Al Quwain? The relative humidity is expected to hit 95 per cent today.

In fact, residents across the UAE are expected to experience high humidity levels today.

The National Center of Meteorology issued a yellow alert in Abu Dhabi’s Madinat Zayed, in Al Dhafra area as fog and mist formed early morning due to high humidity levels.

It is best to be extremely careful while driving in such conditions or avoid getting on the road until the fog clears up.

Today, the relative humidity is expected to hit up to 95 per cent in some regions of the UAE and such conditions are expected to return at night and early morning tomorrow, Tuesday, especially in coastal and western regions.

As for the rest of the day today, the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18-30 km/h, reaching up to 36 km/h at times.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 35- 42°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 28 – 31 °C throughout the emirates.