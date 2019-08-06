Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: UAE residents, beware - humidity levels will be high on Tuesday, August 2, especially if you’re heading towards the coast.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the relative humidity will be between 80 to 85 per cent across the emirates.

In general, your day is looking cloudy in some parts of the country.

Strong will blow at a speed of 18 to 28 km/h. Winds can easily pick up dust with it, which can add to slight haze, so be on the look out when driving.

There have been reports of fog formation in some internal parts of the UAE, early in the morning. So take precautions if you’re heading outdoors.

Seas will be moderate in general. High Temperatures will be between 42°C to 45°C during the day.