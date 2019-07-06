File picture: According to the National Center of Meteorology, the skies will be looking partly cloudy around the UAE, especially in the east of the country. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Dubai: The last day of the weekend might be looking more pleasant than usual as a dip in temperatures and cloudy skies are expected.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the skies will be looking partly cloudy around the UAE, especially in the east of the country. Eastern region includes Fujairah and Khor Fakkan so these might be good choices if you are planning to take a road trip.

As night approaches and tomorrow early morning, the relative humidity is expected to increase, especially in the north of the UAE.

A decrease in temperatures is also expected.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 38- 42°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 29 – 32 °C throughout the emirates.

Throughout the day, light to moderate amount of winds are also expected to blow, at a speed of 20-30 km/h, reaching up to 42 km/h at times.

The wind can also cause dust and sand to suspend in the air, so if you are planning to go outdoors, taking necessary precautions and staying covered might be a good idea.