It’s a foggy morning again in the UAE today. Motorists are advised to drive carefully as dense fog reduced horizontal visibility over various Abu Dhabi and Al Ain roads.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow fog alerts to caution motorists about deterioration in visibility, which is expected to drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas until 10am today.
The weather bureau has reported fog over external roads of Ras Al Khaimah Mohammed Bin Zayed, Emirates Road toward Umm Al Quwain. There were fog over Yas Island, Bani Yas Al Wathbah Road, Abu Dhabi – Al Ain, and patches of fog over Musaffah, Al Mafraq Industrial areas in Abu Dhabi.
According to the NCM, today’s weather will be sunny to partly cloudy at times.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 26 and 30°C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 20°C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 8.4 °C in Hamim in Al Dhafra region at 7am UAE local time.
It is expected to be humid by night and Saturday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.
Moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, reaching up to 30km/hr at times, will cause blowing dust.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.