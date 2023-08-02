Dubai: UAE residents woke up to sunny skies in most areas and rain in some parts of the country on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny and partly cloudy. Low clouds are expected to appear over the eastern coast, in Fujairah, which may become convective by the afternoon.
Residents of Ras Al Khaimah experienced a rainy morning. Light showers hit the Emirate at 6am.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Humidity is expected to increase by night and Thursday morning over coastal areas.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 49°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 33°C. Dubai is currently at 29°C with mostly sunny skies.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.