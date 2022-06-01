Dubai: While the weather across the UAE will continue to be hot today, some areas might see rainy clouds according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM forecast: "[The weather will be] Sunny in general and partly cloudy Eastward and dusty at times during daytime.
Chance of some rainy convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon that may extend over some internal areas."
Mercury will hit close to 40-45°C in most areas.
Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 34-40°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-45°C, and 29-36°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be hit highs of 80 to 85 per cent in internal and coastal regions.
Light to moderate winds will cause dust to blow at times, the NCM added.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.