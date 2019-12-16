Rain, low temperatures and strong winds expected in the country today

File picture of rain in UAE. The National Center of Meteorology issued a yellow alert for residents. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Rainy weather has been predicted today. Rain showers have been reported over parts of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi.

The National Center of Meteorology issued a yellow alert for residents.

It has already rained in parts of Abu Dhabi, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.

If you’re heading outdoors we advise you to carry an umbrella and take precautions to avoid getting wet.

Temperatures in general will be between 20°C to 25°C.