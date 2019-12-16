Dubai: Rainy weather has been predicted today. Rain showers have been reported over parts of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi.
The National Center of Meteorology issued a yellow alert for residents.
It has already rained in parts of Abu Dhabi, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.
If you’re heading outdoors we advise you to carry an umbrella and take precautions to avoid getting wet.
Temperatures in general will be between 20°C to 25°C.
Strong winds will also be blowing over parts of the country and humidity levels are going to be 78 per cent.