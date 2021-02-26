Planning of doing some outdoor activities this weekend? Be prepared and always carry an umbrella as it might rain across the emirates today.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy at times with a chance of light rainfall especially over some Eastern and Northern areas, with a significant drop in temperatures. There was light rain fall yesterday evening in Al Lisaili, Dubai and Al Dhaid, Washah in Sharjah. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and slowly to avoid accidents as the roads will be in slippery conditions when wet.
The NMC added that it is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of mist formation over some internal and Eastern areas.
We can expect some moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand during daytime and slight over the internal areas by night, with a speed of 15 – 20 km/hr, reaching 50 km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate and rough by night in Oman sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 25 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 24 and 29 °C. And, the lowest will be between 15 and 19 °C.