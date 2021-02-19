Heading out this weekend? Always carry an umbrella as it might rain across the emirates until Sunday.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times with a chance of light rainfall especially over the coasts and the islands, with a significant fall in temperatures. It is predicted that rainfall with continue until Sunday over Western and Northern areas.
Motorists are advised to take extra caution and reduce speeds to avoid accidents as the roads will be in slippery conditions when wet.
The NMC added that it is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation Eastward.
We can expect some moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and suspended sand especially Westward with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.
It is not advisable to sail this weekend as the sea is predicted to be rough with wave height reaching 6 feet in the offshore areas of the Arabian Gulf especially Westward until 1pm on Saturday. It will be slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 27 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 and 30 °C. And, the lowest will be between 12 and 17 °C.