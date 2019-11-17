NCM has forecasted rain throughout the week, with thunder an lightning on Wednesday

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for residents for convective cloud formation, which may bring rain in parts of the country. Image Credit: Twitter

Time for UAE residents to get their umbrellas out because rain is predicted throughout the week, starting today. It is already raining in Ras Al Khaimah and over some islands in the west.

According to an official from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), clouds are continuing to increase over the islands and some northern and western coastal areas with a chance of some rainfall.

Dubai, Sharjah and the coast in Abu Dhabi particularly have a chance of rainfall today and in the next few days.

It is currently raining in Ras Al Khaimah with clouds covering the sky.

Temperatures across the UAE are in the mid 20s to low 30s.

NCM has issued a yellow warning around the west and east coast until 11pm tonight (Sunday), due to unstable conditions like rain and wind.

Light to moderate amount of winds are also repeatedly blowing across the emirates. Sea the sea is moderately calm, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf especially as cloud activity increases. The Oman Sea is looking generally calm.

As the week progresses, more clouds and rainfall are expected. There is a chance of precipitation on Monday and Tuesday, while on Wednesday, thunder and lightning are also forecasted. The NCM has warned UAE residents about unstable conditions in the next few days.