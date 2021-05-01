Dubai: It’s a pleasant end to the weekend for Fujairah residents as it’s raining in the eastern region of the UAE.
Videos of rain hitting the UAE’s eastern areas circulated on social media on Saturday afternoon. Residents of Sharjah's Khor Fakkan area, Kalba and Fujairah’s Al Bidya area experienced moderate to heavy rain.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy, especially in the east and north like Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.
If you are planning an evening trip to the beach be careful as conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be rough at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, gradually increasing through the coming week.
There is also a chance of rain in the afternoon all week, especially in the eastern and coastal areas of the UAE. Dusty conditions in the coming days are also expected.