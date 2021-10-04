Dubai: It’s raining in Al Ain city as tropical storm Shaheen hits the coast of Oman and dusty conditions with strong winds were reported in parts of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas, especially in Fujairah and Al Ain. Rain is expected to hit in these areas throughout the day. According to the NCM, cloud seeding is being used to enhance the amount of rain in the UAE.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 –30 km/h, reaching up to 60 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the high 30s on average with maximum temperatures hitting 38 °C ‐ 42 °C.
Dubai is currently at 30 °C with partly cloudy skies.
The relative humidity is expected to reach up to 85 per cent.
The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough to very rough at times in Oman Sea. Prior warnings for UAE residents have been issued about avoiding mountainous regions and beaches.