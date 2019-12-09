The NCM has issued an alert due to unstable weather over the sea

File photo: NCM has issued a yellow and orange alert due to unstable weather conditions over the sea, especially the western and eastern coasts. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Take precautions and plan your day accordingly as parts of the UAE may have rainfall and unstable weather conditions on Tuesday, December 10.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), convective clouds associated with rain have already covered all parts of the UAE.

Tomorrow is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy in general, with rainfall over some western, eastern and northern areas of the country especially by evening and night. These areas include Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Sharjah.

Throughout the day, winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.

NCM has issued a yellow and orange alert due to unstable weather conditions over the sea, especially the western and eastern coasts.

According to NCM, such conditions are expected to continue until Wednesday, December 11, getting more stable as the weekend approaches.

