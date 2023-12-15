Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies with rain in some parts of the country and a drop in temperatures on Friday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the skies are expected to be partly cloudy with a chance of low clouds appearing over some areas, especially coastal, with a probability of rainfall, such as parts of Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Temperatures are expected to decrease gradually especially westwards. On average, temperatures are expected to be in the 20s with maximum temperatures hitting 28°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 8°C. Dubai is currently at 22°C with mostly sunny skies and windy conditions.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times. Winds are expect to blow dust and sand, reducing visibility in some areas, during daytime, especially westwards. The wind is expected to gradually decrease by night.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough, the NCM issued an alert due to rough seas.