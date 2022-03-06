Heading outdoors? Don’t forget to bring your umbrella as there is a chance of rainfall in the Northern areas. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery roads because of the rainfall.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) today’s weather will be partly cloudy and cloudy at times especially over some coastal and Northern areas. Light rainfall is expected this morning with hazy skies in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 31 and 35 °C. And, the lowest will be between 17 and 21 °C. Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 35.5°C in Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra region at 2pm local time.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 13.1°C in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah at 2.15am UAE local time.
It will be humid by night and on Monday with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly to Southeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.