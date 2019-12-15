Light rain expected today Image Credit: Stock image

Dubai: Today’s weather is going to be generally pleasant with rainfall in some parts of the UAE.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the skies across the emirates are looking cloudy with some convective clouds associated with rainfall of different intensities over scattered areas.

The northern and eastern parts of the country like Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah especially have a chance of rainfall.

Dubai is also expected to have light rainfall throughout the day.

Temperatures across the UAE are expected to be in the high 20s.

Dubai is expected to be at 28°C with cloudy skies.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow at a speed of 20 – 32 km/h, reaching up to 48 km/h at times.

The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea is expected to be rough at times especially as cloud activity increases.