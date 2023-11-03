Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies with rain in some parts of the country and a drop in temperatures on Friday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the skies are expected to be partly cloudy with a chance of rain-bearing cloud formation associated with rainfall over some western areas, such as parts of Abu Dhabi.
Temperatures are expected to decrease gradually especially westwards. On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s with maximum temperatures hitting 38°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 16°C. Dubai is currently at 28°C with mostly sunny skies.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. Humidity is expected to be highest at night and Saturday morning with a chance of mist formation over internal areas.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. Winds are expect to blow dust and sand, reducing visibility in some areas.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm to rough at times at night.
Cloudy conditions and rainfall are expected to continue till Sunday. On Saturday, showers are expected in some eastern and southern areas with another decrease in temperatures. On Sunday, residents in eastern and northern areas such as Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah are expected to experience cloudy skies and rain.