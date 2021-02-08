Dubai: UAE residents woke up to cloudy skies with a chance of rainfall in some parts of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times across the UAE.
The NCM has reported cloud formation in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Fujairah.
There is also a chance of light rainfall over the sea and islands westwards, in Abu dhabi, during the morning, with a decrease in temperatures.
The NCM has issued a yellow alert due to the formation of rain clouds that are expected to stay till 11:30am.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20s on average.
Dubai is currently at 20 °C with partly cloudy skies.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and early morning on Tuesday, with a probability of mist formation over some eastern areas, like the emirate of Fujairah.
The relative humidity is currently at 74 per cent across the UAE.
The winds are expected to repeatedly blow, especially over the sea, at a speed of 20 –30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
Conditions at the sea will be rough at times westwards in the Arabian Gulf and moderately calm in Oman sea.