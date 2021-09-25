Dubai: Your mask and umbrella will be your best friends today when you head out as dusty and rainy conditions are expected in parts of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially in Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Cloud formation is expected to especially increase in the afternoon with rain.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the high 30s to low 40s on average with maximum temperatures hitting 38 °C ‐ 42 °C.
Dubai is currently at 28 °C with sunny skies.
The relative humidity is expected to reach up to 85 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Sunday morning, with a chance of fog over coastal and internal areas such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.